BSF shoots down China made drone, seizes 2.7 narcotics

Tarn Taran: Border Security Force (BSF) have shot down a China made drone in the India- Pakistan International Border in Punjab. The officials recovered one packet suspected to be Narcotics from a paddy field in the Kalsian Khurd area of Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

‘Further, during search Operations carried out ahead of the Border fence, BSF troops recovered a drone which is a Quadcopter (Model – DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China) and the gross weight of the recovered narcotics is 2.7 Kg. Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone foiled by vigilant BSF troops,’ BSF said in a release.

Meanwhile, The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a bottle containing heroin from the paddy fields near the Rajatal village in Amritsar on Friday. The heroin weighed 0.545 Kg. The recovered drone was also a Quadcopter, a model made in China.