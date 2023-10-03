Chellanam Locals Stage Relay Hunger Strike Amid Seawall Project Concerns

In July, the district authority pledged to address the concerns of Chellanam natives, but as of now, no concrete actions have been taken. While sea attacks have not currently intensified in the area, residents remain anxious about the possibility of tidal waves flooding their homes during the upcoming rains.

As a result, the people of Chellanam have made a solemn commitment to continue their indefinite hunger strike until the government steps in to resolve their pressing issues.

Back in July, the region witnessed over 300 houses being completely inundated due to escalating sea attacks. Tetrapods were installed in only a limited part of the coastal area extending from Chellanam southward. Unfortunately, no efforts have been made to extend this protective measure to the Kannamaly area.

Residents of Kannamaly have long experienced the troubling issue of sea incursions. They claim that the authorities are merely preparing relief camps for them without taking any substantial actions to safeguard their property.

The relay hunger strike, organized by Janakeeya Vedi, aims to draw attention to the government’s failure to find a permanent solution to sea incursions in the area. The demands put forth by the residents include the urgent construction of a tetrapod seawall stretching from Kannamali to Fort Kochi, as well as the reconstruction of the coast through soil collection from Cochin Port.

The protesters allege that construction deficiencies by Cochin Port have contributed to coastal erosion and sea attacks in the region. One resident expressed frustration, stating, “The seawall only covers 7 km in the area. The government had promised that sea wall construction would start by November, but the project has not yet received any approval.”

While assurances were made by the district authority in July to address the concerns, the lack of follow-up action has left Chellanam residents deeply concerned. Their hunger strike persists, driven by the fear of impending tidal waves and the urgent need for government intervention.