Congress Alleges Maharashtra Hospital Deaths Due to Lack of Children’s Medicine Despite Crores Spent on Publicity

The Congress has strongly criticized the BJP following a tragic incident in a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded, where 24 deaths occurred within a 24-hour period. Rahul Gandhi, former party chief, expressed his concerns, stating, “The BJP government spends thousands of crores of rupees on its publicity, but there is no money for medicines for children? In the eyes of the BJP, the lives of the poor have no value.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded both strict action against those responsible for the tragedy and compensation for the affected families. She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and urged swift measures to address the situation.

A three-member expert committee has been formed to investigate the incident, as revealed by a top Maharashtra health official. Reports indicate that a shortage of essential medicines may have contributed to the patient deaths, a matter the Congress considers highly serious. The party emphasized the need for concrete actions on the ground rather than an excessive focus on publicity.

Jairam Ramesh, another Congress general secretary, called upon Prime Minister Modi to break his “silence” regarding the incident. The Congress expressed deep condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and called for accountability and immediate remedies.