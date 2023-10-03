Delhi Police confiscate journalists’ laptops and mobile devices

On Tuesday morning, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police conducted raids, resulting in the confiscation of laptops and mobile phones belonging to journalists associated with the news portal NewsClick. Official sources have revealed that the Special Cell initiated legal action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a stringent law primarily intended to be used against terrorist organizations. This act grants authorities the power to detain suspects for up to six months without filing formal charges against them, and it allows suspects to be held in police custody for up to 30 days.

Reports suggest that authorities suspect the portal’s owners of having received financial support from Chinese sources to fund the organization’s daily operations. Interestingly, this case involves journalists being targeted in a raid pertaining to alleged financial mismanagement by the portal’s owners or the parent company. During the operation, the journalists were interrogated, and their mobile devices and laptops were seized by the police. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Senior journalist Abhisar Sharma brought attention to the raid by sharing details on social media, further emphasizing the significance and implications of the police action. The raid on journalists and the seizure of their equipment have raised concerns about the freedom of the press and the implications of such actions in a democratic society.