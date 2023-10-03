Delicious and Nutritious: Try This Easy Carrot Soup Recipe

Here’s a simple carrot soup recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 lb (450g) carrots, peeled and sliced

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 4 cups vegetable broth

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Fresh parsley or chives for garnish (optional)

**Instructions:**

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook for about 5 minutes, or until they become translucent.

2. Add the minced garlic and sliced carrots to the pot. Sauté for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Pour in the vegetable broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the carrots are tender.

4. Use an immersion blender or a regular blender to puree the soup until it’s smooth and creamy. Be cautious when blending hot liquids to avoid splattering.

5. Return the blended soup to the pot, and add ground cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir well and let it simmer for another 5-10 minutes.

6. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. If the soup is too thick, you can add more vegetable broth to reach your desired consistency.

7. Serve the carrot soup hot, garnished with fresh parsley or chives if you like.