Dream Island scratch card: Indian expat wins Dh50,000

Dubai: Ravi Kumar, an Indian expat has won Dh50,000 in Dream Island’s scratch card game. ‘For a long time, I planned to open one small business in my hometown in Telangana. Never had chance[sic] because of financial issues, so it was only a plan…But this time, with this money from Dream Island, I will definitely start,’ said the Indian expat hailing from Hyderabad.

Also Read: India’s power consumption grows in September

Dream Island is the UAE’s first physical scratch card store and online arcade offering cash prizes. Since the beginning of May, Dream Island has had three individual Dh10,000 winners and one Dh5,000 winner. The jackpot prize of Dh1 million is still up for grabs. Dream Island users get a chance to win significant prizes with a variety of games you can play for as low as Dh1.