Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri results in injuries to 2 soldiers

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, two army personnel sustained injuries during an exchange of gunfire with terrorists, as reported by officials on Tuesday. The encounter began on Monday evening after a cordon and search operation was initiated by security forces in a forested region of the district.

A combined team comprising the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest areas in the Kalakote vicinity based on information about suspicious movements. The terrorists, upon being surrounded, opened fire on the troops in an attempt to evade the cordon, leading to a response from the security forces.

In the ensuing firefight, two army personnel were wounded, confirmed a senior police officer. Both injured soldiers have been hospitalized, and their condition is reported to be stable. There is a belief that two terrorists are currently trapped within the cordoned area, prompting reinforcements to be dispatched to seal off any potential escape routes.

A defense spokesperson indicated that the joint operation, situated in the general Kalakote area, incorporates the use of technology to monitor the activities of the terrorists. The operation remains ongoing and intense as efforts continue to neutralize the threat.