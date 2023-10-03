India dominates Bangladesh with a 55-18 score in men’s kabaddi

India’s men’s kabaddi team, a seven-time champion, initiated their campaign at the Asian Games with a resounding victory of 55-18 against Bangladesh during a group stage match. With aspirations to reclaim the Asian Games gold medal, India, having secured a bronze in the 2018 edition, took a commanding 24-9 lead by halftime.

The raiding prowess of Naveen Kumar Goyat and Arjun Deshwal was instrumental in inflicting the first all-out on the opponent’s side in the 12th minute. Bangladesh did manage two impressive supertackles during the first half, targeting Pawan Sehrawat and Goyat. However, these efforts proved insufficient as India maintained a commanding 12-point lead within the initial 20 minutes.

Bangladesh encountered difficulties in their own raids, allowing India to expand their lead during the second half and ultimately secure victory.

In contrast, the women’s kabaddi team, last edition’s silver medalists, faced a disappointing start by unexpectedly settling for a 34-34 draw against Chinese Taipei on Monday.

In the men’s event, India belongs to Group A, alongside Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Japan. Group B consists of Iran, Korea, Pakistan, and Malaysia. The men’s team’s remarkable performance signifies their intent to regain the top position in kabaddi at the Asian Games.