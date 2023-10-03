Indian Billionaire Harpal Randhawa and Son Die in Zimbabwe Plane Crash

An Indian billionaire and his son, along with four others, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe due to a technical fault, as reported by various media outlets.

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company known for its production of gold, coal, nickel, and copper, was among those killed in the incident. According to a news and media website in Zimbabwe, the Cessna 206 aircraft owned by RioZim was en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when it crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava.

The plane experienced a technical fault, possibly resulting in a mid-air explosion, leading to its crash near the Murowa Diamonds mine, partially owned by RioZim. Sadly, all passengers and crew onboard perished in the accident.

A statement from The Herald, a state-owned daily newspaper, mentioned that four of the victims were foreigners, while the other two were Zimbabwean nationals. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the tragic incident, reporting that the crash occurred between 7.30 am and 8 am on September 29, 2023.

The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim)-owned aircraft had departed from Harare at 6 am, crashing approximately 6 kilometers from Mashava. RioZim acknowledged the crash and stated that they were cooperating with relevant authorities to gather more information. The names of the deceased were pending release by the police, but journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chinono, a friend of Randhawa, confirmed his death.

In a heartfelt tribute, Chinono expressed his sadness and condolences, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim who died today in a plane crash in Zvishavane. Five other people, including his son, who was also a pilot but a passenger on this flight, also died in the crash.”

He continued, “My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends, and the RioZim community.” The RioZim company secretary indicated that a full statement would be issued, stating, “I am not in a position to address the media right now. We will, however, be issuing a statement as soon as possible.”

As the local community and law enforcement agencies join forces to manage the aftermath of the plane crash, it’s important to note that Harpal Randhawa was the founder of the USD 4 billion private equity firm GEM Holdings. His untimely passing is a significant loss not only to his family and friends but also to the business and investment community.