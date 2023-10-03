Indian Railways cancels 18 special trains till October 17: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 18 special mail/express trains either originating from or passing through the East Central Railway (ECR). These trains will remain cancelled till October 17. These trains have been cancelled due to third line commissioning, yard remodelling and non-interlocking (NI) work being carried out in Chakradharpur division of the South Eastern Railway (SER).

Rajendra Nagar Terminal-Durg South Bihar Express (13287/13288) will be cancelled till October 10 while Bilaspur-Patna Express (22843/22844) will not run on October 13 from Bilaspur and on 15 from Patna.

Hyderabad-Raxaul Express (17005/17006) will be cancelled on October 12 from Hyderabad and on October 15 from Raxaul.

Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express (17007/17008) will be cancelled on October 14 from Secunderabad and on October 17 from Darbhanga. Surat-Malda Town Express (13425/13426) will remain cancelled on 16 from Surat and on October 7 and 14 from Malda Town.

Sambalpur-Varanasi Express (18311/18312) will be cancelled on October 4, 11 and 15 from Sambalpur and on October 5, 12, 13 and 16 from Varanasi.

Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express (18309/18310) will be cancelled on October 9, 12 and 14 from Sambalpur and on October 10, 12 and 13 from Jammu Tawi.

Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Express (22805/22806) will be cancelled on October 14 and 15.

Vasco de Gama-Jasidih Express (17321/17322) will be cancelled on October 13 and 16.

List of Trains Short-terminated:

Jayanagar-Rourkela Express (18105/18106) will be short-terminated at Hatia on October 4, 6, 9, 11 and 13.

Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Express will be short-terminated at Hatia on October 3 and 5.

Asansol- Varanasi Express (13553/13554) will be short-terminated at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction till October 15 due to NI work in Varanasi division.