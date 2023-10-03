India’s power consumption grows in September

New Delhi: The power consumption in India surged 10.7% to 140.49 Billion Units (BU) in September. The surge was mainly due to increased use of cooling appliances amid unusually humid weather conditions. Power consumption in September 2022 was at 126.91 BU and was at 112.43 billion units in September 2021.

The peak power demand met — the highest supply in a day — rose to 239.97 GW in September. The peak power supply stood at 199.50 GW in September 2022 and 180.73 GW in September 2021.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June and before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.19 GW in August.