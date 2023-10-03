DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s power consumption grows in September

Oct 3, 2023, 07:31 pm IST

New Delhi: The power consumption in India surged  10.7% to 140.49 Billion Units (BU)  in September. The surge was  mainly due to increased use of cooling appliances amid unusually humid weather conditions. Power consumption in September 2022 was at 126.91 BU and was at  112.43 billion units in September 2021.

The peak power demand met — the highest supply in a day — rose to 239.97 GW in September. The peak power supply stood at 199.50 GW in September 2022 and 180.73 GW in September 2021.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June and before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.19 GW in August.

 

 

