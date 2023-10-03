Journalist organizations criticize news portal raid

Numerous organizations representing the interests of journalists have strongly criticized the Delhi Police’s raids on the news portal NewsClick and its journalists. Some of these groups argue that the actions represent an effort to suppress press freedom.

The Press Club of India expressed deep concerns over the raids on the homes of journalists and writers connected to NewsClick, vowing to release a comprehensive statement while standing in solidarity with the journalists. They also called for the government to provide more details about the situation.

DIGIPUB News India Foundation raised concerns about the police actions on the news portal’s journalists. They reported that the individuals had been detained, and their phones and laptops seized. This was seen as part of a broader pattern of intimidating behavior by the government.

Additionally, the National Alliance of Journalists, the Delhi Union of Journalists, and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit) issued a joint statement condemning the police raids. They mentioned that the residences of several journalists, including Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, Prabir Purkayastha, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Teesta Setalvad, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakraborty, Mahesh Kumar, Subodh Varma, Aditi Nigam, Mukund Jha, and many others were raided, and some journalists were taken into custody.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell conducted the searches in connection with a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, alleging that NewsClick received funds for promoting pro-China propaganda. While some journalists were taken to the Special Cell office, no arrests have been made so far. Founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was also taken to the NewsClick office. The Special Cell is conducting the searches based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which had previously conducted raids to investigate the portal’s funding sources. Police retrieved data from the laptops and mobile phones of some NewsClick journalists during the searches.