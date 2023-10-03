Kerala CM Announces Cervical Cancer Vaccination Initiative

In a significant announcement made on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the state government’s commitment to combat the rising incidence of cervical cancer among women in Kerala. The Chief Minister stated that the vaccination drive will be structured in a manner similar to strategies employed by developed nations. This pivotal announcement occurred during the inauguration of the new cancer speciality block at Ernakulam General Hospital.

Chief Minister Vijayan shared some startling statistics, stating, “New studies show that seven lakh people above 30 in the state are likely to have cancer, of which breast cancer is the most common. The data also indicates that cases of cervical cancer are also on the rise. Kerala is taking strong measures to prevent the disease.”

Highlighting Kerala’s dedication to curbing lifestyle diseases, he called upon the public to collaborate with the government to achieve this objective. “Cancer is also a lifestyle disease,” he asserted. “In the latest budget, funds have been allocated separately for three main cancer centers. A lot of innovative facilities have been introduced in the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and the Malabar Cancer Centre.”

Furthermore, Chief Minister Vijayan explained, “Apart from enhancing cancer treatment facilities in hospitals, special programs have been devised to manage complex cases. The Kerala Cancer Control Strategy, aimed at comprehensive disease prevention, has been implemented across all districts. This facilitates early detection of cancer cases, with cancer early detection clinics established in government hospitals weekly. Cancer treatment decentralization is planned through the formation of a cancer grid involving cancer centers, medical colleges, district, general, and taluk hospitals.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the new cancer block in the general hospital, stating that it would greatly enhance Kochi’s health sector. “It’s a huge achievement that 100 cancer patients could be given in-patient treatment at a general hospital,” he remarked. “The cancer block is equipped with modern facilities, including separate wards for men and women, a cancer ICU, a chemotherapy unit, and a neutropenia ICU to provide emergency treatment for patients in case their platelet count drops during chemotherapy. The treatment equipment has been made available in association with Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd.”

Health Minister Veena George, who served as the chief guest at the event, shared that the construction of the Kochi Cancer Centre in Kalamassery would be completed, and the facility would be dedicated to the people later this year. The event was attended by Ministers P Rajeeve and M B Rajesh, Hibi Eden MP, MLAs T J Vinod and K J Maxy, and Mayor M Anilkumar, among others.