Kerala Priest Suspended from Parish Duty After Joining BJP

The Diocese of Idukki has taken the decision to suspend Fr. Kuriakose Mattam from his parish duties due to his affiliation with the BJP. In a press release issued by the diocese on Monday night, it was stated, “Fr. Kuriakose Mattam has been removed, temporarily, from the post of vicar of Mankuva church.”

This action followed an emergency meeting convened by the bishop of the diocese, which is under the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. The meeting was called in response to the revelation on social media that one of their priests had contravened church regulations by joining a political party. According to a church representative, members of the clergy are prohibited from aligning with political parties.

Prior to this suspension, Fr. Mattam held the position of parish priest at St. Thomas Church in Mankuva, Idukki. He publicly accepted his primary membership in the BJP from KS Aji, the president of the BJP’s Idukki district unit. While wearing a saffron shawl, Fr. Mattam expressed his belief that the BJP was not an anti-Christian party and emphasized the importance of people of all faiths coming together, saying, “It is essential for our times that people of all faiths should come together. I hope to get more opportunities to work together.”