Know how to change mobile number in Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

One can update theirr mobile number linked to Aadhaar card. For that one has to visitng an Aadhaar seva kendra.

Follow the steps given below if you wish to change update your mobile number in your Aadhaar Card, offline:

First step is to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre nearby

Take an Aadhaar Update or Correction Form and fill all details including your changed mobile number

After rechecking all the details, submit your form to the Aadhaar executive

Now, authenticate your details by providing your biometrics including your retina scan and fingerprints.

You will now have to pay Rs 50 for the service

Once the form is submitted and the payment is made, you will be given an acknowledgement slip which will have your Update Request Number (URN).

The URN can be used to check your update status and within the next 30 days, your mobile number will be updated

(NOTE: For mobile number change, you just have to carry your Aadhaar Card, no other documents are required got the same)

How To Change Mobile Number Online:

There is a process that can be followed to update the phone number in Aadhaar Card, online-

The first step is to visit the Indian Postal Services Website link and then fill in your details like name, address, mobile number, etc.

From the drop-down menu, select ‘PPB-Aadhaar Service’ from the option of ‘Service’

Now, choose UIDAI-Mobile/Email to Aadhaar linking/updateand then after filling the required details, click on ‘Request OTP’

Enter the OTP that you will get on your registered mobile number

Click on ‘Confirm Service Request’ and then keep note of the reference number that you can use to track your application status

A designated officer will carry out the complete verification process and will visit you for the same

A fees will be charged for the same and once the process is complete, the required changes will be made.