Lovlina secures Paris Olympics ticket, advances to women’s 75kg final

World champion Lovlina Borgohain, competing in the 75kg category, secured her spot in the Olympics by advancing to the final of the Asian Games. In a tactically astute performance, she faced off against Baison Manikon from Thailand, who had previously won the Asian Championship silver. Lovlina Borgohain demonstrated her prowess by decisively winning the bout through a unanimous decision. This victory not only moves her into the final of the Asian Games but also guarantees her a place at the Paris Olympics next year.

Lovlina Borgohain, who had previously clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, continues to display her exceptional boxing skills on the international stage. Her ability to outmaneuver a formidable opponent like Baison Manikon further solidifies her reputation as a top-tier boxer. Her success in securing an Olympic quota for herself adds to her already impressive list of achievements, and her journey to the final will be watched with great anticipation by fans and boxing enthusiasts.