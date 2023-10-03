Mammootty Reminisces Forgetting Dulquer’s Birthday

Mammootty’s social media posts never fail to make an impact, and even his spontaneous snapshots garner immense attention from netizens. On Dulquer’s birthday, an inadvertent post took center stage, diverting the limelight to the Megastar himself. In the photo, Mammootty donned an olive-green shirt paired with striped dark blue pants, posing confidently in front of his mansion. The caption read “World Nature Conservation Day,” but in a recent interview, he confessed the timing was entirely unintentional.

“That post was accidental. I had forgotten about his birthday. People can, of course, troll me; I don’t mind. Trolls are like modern cartoons. Nowadays, no one draws cartoons,” Mammootty humorously admitted.

Beneath the image, a flurry of comments flooded in, teasingly stating, “On his son’s birthday, the father was taking away all the attention,” “he is here to invite us on his son’s birthday,” “Who is this dude? Is it DQ’s brother?” and “Our hero is the dad who wishes everyone on World Nature Conservation Day but forgets to post a birthday wish for his son.” In essence, his fans were having a delightful time poking fun.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s latest film, ‘Kannur Squad,’ directed by Roby Raj, has garnered unanimous praise and is already a success at the box office. Additionally, he has recently completed filming for ‘Bazooka,’ a project written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis. Gautam Menon also plays a significant role in the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding Mammootty’s upcoming ventures.