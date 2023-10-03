Mehbooba Mufti criticizes NewsClick premises raids as a “fishing expedition”

Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the Peoples Democratic Party, voiced strong criticism regarding the recent raids carried out by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell at the residences of NewsClick journalists, describing it as a “fishing” expedition.

Mufti, a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed deep concern over the raids, accusing the central government of a contradiction in advocating for press freedom abroad while simultaneously cracking down on independent media outlets domestically. She highlighted that even telephone devices had been forcibly confiscated as part of this operation.

In a social media post, Mufti pointed out the recurring pattern of arrests preceding the creation of fabricated charges, a practice she found deeply disconcerting.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell’s actions led to outrage among journalists, with raids conducted at the NewsClick premises and subsequent seizures of laptops and phones. A new case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

This incident underscores the tensions surrounding press freedom and the treatment of independent media outlets in India, eliciting concerns about the state of democracy and free expression within the country.