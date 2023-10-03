Protest by Khalistan supporters at Indian High Commission in London

On a day when the global Indian community commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, a group of Khalistan supporters staged a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London. British security forces were present, and the protesters were confined to the street across from the High Commission.

This incident occurred just two days after three Khalistan supporters prevented the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, from entering a Gurudwara in Glasgow, Scotland. They made it clear that he was unwelcome in the Gurudwara and even issued threats to the Gurudwara committee members, who could only watch as the High Commissioner left.

On Monday, amidst a significant police presence in front of the Indian High Commission in London, Khalistani protestors persisted with their demonstrations across the street. They waved flags and displayed posters featuring Khalistani extremists, notably Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Among the protesters were elderly individuals, women, and children, all demanding justice for the deceased Khalistani extremist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Additionally, they had defaced images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their protest.

This event unfolded on a day typically reserved for celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and unity, demonstrating the ongoing tensions and differences among certain groups within the Indian diaspora.