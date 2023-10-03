‘Sidharth Malhotra’s film ‘Yodha’ to hit theaters on December 8

Dharma Productions is gearing up for the theatrical release of the action film “Yodha,” starring Sidharth Malhotra, on December 8, 2023. The movie, directed by the debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is a joint production effort between filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Films.

This exciting announcement of the film’s release date was made on a microblogging platform, creating anticipation among fans. The film is backed by producers Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, and it features a talented cast that includes Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. “Yodha” was initially slated for release in July of this year, but its release was postponed.

Sidharth Malhotra has had a successful partnership with Dharma Productions, with a history of collaborating on several films, including his debut in “Student of the Year,” as well as “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Kapoor & Sons,” and the acclaimed “Shershaah.”

As the film’s release date approaches, the audience can look forward to the dynamic action and drama that “Yodha” promises to deliver, marking another exciting chapter in Sidharth Malhotra’s cinematic journey.