Twin earthquakes strike Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Nepal experienced two earthquakes within a span of 25 minutes, one with a magnitude of 4.6 and the other with a magnitude of 6.2, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.6, struck Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometers at 2:25 pm, followed by a more powerful quake, measuring 6.2, at 2:51 pm. These seismic events triggered strong tremors that were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), as well as in various parts of northern India, including Chandigarh and Jaipur.

Residents in Delhi and the NCR reported feeling strong tremors, prompting them to evacuate offices and high-rise buildings. The Delhi Police issued a message urging people not to panic, advising them to move to a safe location and avoid using elevators, while also providing the emergency contact number 112.

The tremors extended to other regions in northern India, such as Chandigarh and Jaipur, but there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

Please stay safe and seek assistance if needed in the event of any emergency.