Unemployment rate in India drops to 1-year low: Report

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate has declined to a one-year low in September in rural areas. A report published Bloomberg citing data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy revealed this.

According to the data, the overall unemployment rate fell to 7.09% last month. It was at 8.10% in August. This is the lowest reading since September last year.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Vithya Ramraj wins bronze medal

In the rural areas, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.20%, compared with 7.11% in August. The urban unemployment rate dropped to 8.94% from 10.09% in the same period.