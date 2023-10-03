Vistara begins new international flight service

Mumbai: Leading private airline based in India, Vistara started direct flights from New Delhi to Maldives’ capital Male. Vistara already operates the direct flight from Mumbai to Maldives.

Interested flyers from Delhi can book a direct flight to Maldives by visiting Vistara’s official website. The flight named UK 0273 from Delhi to Maldives will depart at 10:45 and will reach the destination at 14:20. While on return, the flight named UK 0274 will leave from Maldives at 15:20, and will land in the national capital at 19:55.

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Vistara currently has been flying regularly to 30 different destinations in the world.