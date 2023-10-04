AAP MP Sanjay Singh detained by ED over Delhi excise policy

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, as reported by officials. This arrest followed a search operation at his residence earlier in the day, a significant step in the ongoing investigation. The ED’s operation also encompassed properties associated with other individuals linked to the case.

Prior to Singh’s detention, the ED had already examined the staff members and individuals connected to the 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP. The core issue at hand revolves around allegations concerning the Delhi government’s excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22. It is alleged that this policy, which involved the issuance of licenses to liquor traders, encouraged cartelization and appeared to favor specific dealers who were purportedly involved in corrupt practices, such as paying bribes. These allegations were strongly denied by the AAP.

Subsequently, the disputed excise policy was annulled, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry. Consequently, the ED initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).