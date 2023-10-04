After two days, tribal forum in Manipur lifts indefinite lockdown

A significant Kuki organization known as the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) dropped its call for an indefinite closure of Churachandpur district on Tuesday in protest of the arrests made by the CBI and NIA in connection with the murder of two young people and other cases.

The ITLF stated that it will keep an eye on the situation and decide if more ‘intense agitation’ is required later.

‘After careful consideration, the indefinite shutdown declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum … will be concluded by 6 pm today,’ the tribal body said in a statement.

It stated that a current dharna by the ITLF women’s wing would begin starting the following week.

After images of the two teenagers’ bodies surfaced on September 25, there was a huge uproar and violent protest in Imphal Valley in response to the news that Phijam Hemanjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, who had been missing since July 6, had been killed.

CBI arrested four individuals in relation to the murder and kidnapping. They were afterwards sent to Guwahati. The district child protection officer of Assam’s Kamrup Metro district received two of the main accused’s minor daughters.

In connection with a ‘transnational conspiracy’ involving terror organizations with leadership located in Myanmar and Bangladesh to wage war against India by taking advantage of the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur, the NIA also detained one person from Churachandpur on Saturday.

Since the ethnic confrontations began in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill regions to oppose the Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe designation, more than 180 people have died and hundreds have been injured.

The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53% of Manipur’s population, reside in the Imphal Valley. A little over 40% of the population are tribal people, mostly Nagas and Kukis, who live in the hill districts.