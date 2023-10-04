All India Kisan Sabha criticizes news portal raids and editor’s arrest

The All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has strongly criticized the actions taken by Delhi Police against journalists associated with the news portal NewsClick, including the arrest of its founder and editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, and the head of human resources, Amit Chakravarty. This farmers’ wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has also alleged that these raids are part of a broader strategy by the Narendra Modi government to suppress all forms of dissent.

According to AIKS, these actions constitute a “fascistic assault” on independent media outlets critical of the ruling BJP regime led by Narendra Modi. They described the recent events as a “new low” in the campaign against NewsClick, with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell conducting raids at the homes of various journalists and technicians, seizing their electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones. The police also sealed the NewsClick office and arrested Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a law known for its stringent provisions.

AIKS expressed concern that these actions are an attempt to label NewsClick as “anti-national” and paint it as working on behalf of foreign interests to divert attention from the government’s perceived shortcomings. The Kisan Sabha argued that these actions are based on “false allegations” and are part of a larger government strategy to silence dissent, characterizing it as a blatant attack on press freedom.

AIKS called upon farmers and various sections of the working population to stand in solidarity with journalists and media organizations. They urged the Indian peasantry, known for its historical resistance to the Modi government, to intensify their efforts and collaborate with democratic forces to counter this perceived threat to freedom of expression.

In the same context, Delhi Police arrested Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty after searching more than 30 locations and questioning several journalists, all within the framework of a case filed under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA. The allegations against NewsClick pertain to accusations of receiving funds for allegedly propagating pro-China views. Police have sealed NewsClick’s Delhi office, questioned 46 suspects, and seized digital devices and documents for further investigation.