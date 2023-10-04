BJP minister replaced by Ajit Pawar as district’s guardian minister

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, released the updated list of guardian ministers for the state’s 12 districts on Wednesday. The office of guardian minister for the Pune district had been held by Chandrakant Patil of the BJP before it was given to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar had reportedly been advocating for the guardianship of the districts of Raigad, Satara, and Pune. However, since Satara and Raigad fell under the purview of his Shiv Sena party, CM Shinde was hesitant to give them up.

According to reports, Pawar was irritated by the delay in the allocation of guardian ministers and met with CM Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and himself on Saturday.

After the meeting, Shinde and Fadnavis traveled to Delhi on Tuesday night for a brief stopover to speak with the BJP’s senior brass. The Chief Minister’s Office announced a revised list of guardian ministers on Wednesday as a result of these negotiations.

Pune has been shifted from the BJP’s quota to Ajit Pawar, while the guardianship of Satara and Raigad stays the same.

The following is the updated list of guardian ministers for the 12 districts:

Pune: Ajit Pawar

Akola: Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

Solapur: Chandrakant Dada Patil

Amravati: Chandrakant Dada Patil

Bhandara: Vijayakumar Gavit

Buldhana: Dilip Walse-Patil

Kolhapur: Hasan Mushrif

Gondia: Dharmaraobaba Atram

Beed: Dhananjay Munde

Parbhani: Sanjay Bansod

Nandurbar: Anil Bhaidas Patil

Wardha: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Ministers Shamburaj Desai and Uday Samant are in charge of Satara and Raigad.