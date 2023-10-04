Flash flood hits India’s northeastern Sikkim state

A flash flood has struck the northeastern state of Sikkim in India following a significant rise in the Teesta River’s water level caused by a sudden cloudburst in the Mangan district.

The state administration issued alerts in the north and east districts after observing the river’s sudden increase in water levels on Tuesday night.

The flash floods were triggered by a sudden cloudburst above Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, causing the Teesta River to swell within Lachen Valley on Wednesday. The situation was further exacerbated by the release of water from the Chungthang dam, which submerged camps and vehicles and led to the disappearance of 23 army personnel.

The floods damaged a section of Malli Road, the Indreni steel bridge in Gangtok’s Singtam, and the main highway connecting Sikkim to the West Bengal state.

Approximately 15,000 people have been affected, and at least eight major bridges along the Teesta River’s banks have been washed away, according to the state’s chief secretary, V S Pathak.

Some army installations in the valley have been affected, with 23 personnel reported missing and some vehicles submerged under the slush.

The flash flood occurred after water was released from the Chungthang dam while army vehicles were parked at Bardang near Singtam.

All police stations in low-lying areas have been placed on alert and instructed to evacuate residents to safety. People living along the Teesta River’s banks have also been advised to evacuate their homes for their safety.

Sikkim has experienced continuous rainfall since Tuesday night, with South Sikkim recording 98 mm of rain and Namthang receiving 90.5 mm. Moderate rain was also observed in East and West Sikkim.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Sikkim over the next 3-4 days.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang assessed the situation as a flood-like scenario unfolded following a cloudburst in Singtam.