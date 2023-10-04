Kozhikode Police Nabs Malayali ‘Escobar’ in Bengaluru After 3-Year Pursuit

After a relentless three-year pursuit, law enforcement successfully apprehended a drug dealer known in his circles as ‘Escobar.’ The Kozhikode Police, operating in Bengaluru, arrested Korani Vayal Anagesh, a 24-year-old hailing from Puthiyangadi in Kozhikode. This operation was carried out by a unit from Chevayur Police and a Special Action Group led by Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner KE Baiju.

Anagesh had managed to elude the authorities since his escape during a ganja raid in Paroppadi on November 17, 2020. While four of his associates were apprehended that day, Anagesh remained at large. The police had confiscated his motorcycle in Kozhikode following the Paroppadi raid. Still, he cleverly had it released by transferring ownership to his brother’s name.

Kozhikode Police identified Anagesh as a pivotal figure within a drug racket with a substantial footprint in southern India. He had earned the moniker ‘Escobar,’ reminiscent of the infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, which even appeared on caller identification apps.

Despite his elusiveness, recent intelligence placed Anagesh in Bengaluru. On a prior occasion, he had escaped once more by abandoning his vehicle. Upon his arrest, Anagesh confessed to constantly shifting his location, having moved from Tirupati to Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh. He had only recently returned to Bengaluru, prompting swift action from the Kozhikode Police.

Nimin, Principal SI with the Chevayur Police, explained, “Anagesh ran his operations out of Bengaluru but kept changing his hideouts and had informers tip him about the presence of cops.”

During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that Anagesh was in a live-in relationship with a Malayali woman in RV Nagar. To locate Anagesh, the Kozhikode Police established rapport within the local community.

The arrest operation was executed by a dedicated team led by Chevayur SHO Agesh, with the involvement of Principal SI Nimin, Sub Inspector O Mohandas from the special squad, Assistant Sub Inspector Saji from Chevayur PS, and Skylesh from the Cyber Cell.