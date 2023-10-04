Ligue 1 mocks Arsenal after the English club lost its Champions League encounter against Lens

Ligue 1, the top-tier French football league, made a jest at Arsenal following the English club’s 2-1 loss to Lens in a Champions League match held at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday (October 3).

Lens managed to come from behind and secure the victory in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. This defeat marked Arsenal’s first loss of the season, even though they had been undefeated until then, despite their domination of most of the match.

In the wake of this defeat, Ligue 1 seized the opportunity to mock Arsenal. They posted a photo of Adrien Thomasson celebrating a goal and captioned it with the phrase: “Farmers League Strikes Again.”

This jibe is a reference to derogatory remarks made by football fans who perceive Ligue 1 as a weaker league, often referring to it as a “Farmers League.” The jest implies that those participating in the league have farming as their primary occupation during the day and engage in football in the evening.

In European football, the “top five leagues” typically include the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

After the loss, Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, expressed his concerns about the team’s performance and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

“There’s no point having excuses. We knew it was going to be a tough match. We were in total control and then one isolated situation we conceded,” said Arteta. “Then we conceded 2-1. The difference between today and PSV is clear. We had four or five big chances and we put them away. Today we weren’t good enough in the boxes.”