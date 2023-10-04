Lovlina Borgohain secures silver in women’s 75kg boxing at Asian Games

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games in the women’s 75 kg category, following her defeat against Chinese boxer Li Qian in the finals. The match saw a closely contested first round, ultimately decided in favor of Li by a narrow 3-2 margin. In the subsequent round, Li dominated by scoring points with strikes to Lovlina’s jaw, resulting in a 0-5 loss for the Indian boxer. With Li securing victory in the third round, Lovlina secured a silver medal.

This silver medal marked India’s fifth boxing medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Narender Berwal, and Parveen Hooda previously winning bronze medals in their respective weight categories. Notably, Li Qian is a two-time Olympic medalist, having won a bronze in the women’s middleweight category at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a silver in the same event at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina had also claimed a bronze in the welterweight class in Tokyo.

Lovlina’s remarkable performance at the Asian Games earned praise from the Sports Authority of India and secured her place in the upcoming Paris Olympics after previously securing an Olympic quota alongside Nikhat Zareen, Preeti, and Parveen Hooda.