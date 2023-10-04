Manju Rani and Ram Baboo Secure Bronze in Asian Games Mixed Race Walk

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo showcased their exceptional talent at the Asian Games, clinching the bronze medal in the inaugural 35km mixed team event held on Wednesday. Both Rani and Baboo, renowned national record holders in women’s and men’s race walking events, displayed outstanding teamwork by clocking a combined time of 5 hours, 51 minutes, and 14 seconds, securing the third position on the podium. They trailed behind China, who finished with a time of 5:16:41, and Japan, with a time of 5:22:11.

In this unique 35km race walk mixed team event, the athletes’ individual times are combined, emphasizing cooperation between male and female participants, ultimately determining the medal winners. This marked a historic moment as it was the first time the Asian Games hosted the 35km race walk mixed team event, and it is set to debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This distinctive event was introduced in India a few years ago, showcasing the nation’s commitment to fostering race walking talent. In the men’s category, the 24-year-old Ram Baboo achieved an impressive time of 2:42:11, securing fourth place. His dedication to the sport had previously earned him the national record with a time of 2:29:56 in March, along with a gold medal at the National Games and victory at the national championships in February. Baboo also competed in the Budapest World Championships in August, finishing 27th.

Manju Rani, also 24 years old, displayed her prowess with a time of 3:09:03, securing a sixth-place finish in the women’s category. She set her national record at 2:57:54 while claiming victory at the national race walk championships in February, and further solidified her status with a gold medal in the National Inter-State Championships in June. Their remarkable achievements are a testament to their dedication and skill in the sport, bringing glory to India on the international stage.