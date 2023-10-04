One soldier out of 23 missing has been rescued in Sikkim flash floods

According to reports, one of the 23 Army men who went missing in the Sikkim flash floods has been found. Flash floods were sparked by a cloudburst in North Sikkim that abruptly raised the Teesta’s water level.

The cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim that caused the flash flood has resulted in at least eight deaths and 49 additional casualties, including 23 army soldiers.

According to sources cited by India Today, the recovered soldier is currently receiving medical treatment and has a stable condition.

An extensive search and rescue effort has been initiated by Trishakti Corps Indian Army troops to find the missing soldiers.

‘The family members of the missing Army personnel have been contacted and informed about the situation. All other soliders posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe,’ sources said.

Due to cellphone connectivity issues, those posted in the flash flood-affected areas are currently unable to get in touch with their family members.

Rajnath Singh, the Union Defense Minister, prayed for the safety of the army troops who are still missing.

‘The Glacial Lake Burst at Lonak, Sikkim is deeply heart-wrenching. Relief and rescue operations in the midst of extremely bad weather are in progress. Praying for the well-being of those army personnel, who are missing due to this tragedy,’ Singh said in a post on X.

18 injured people are among the 45 people who have been saved thus far. The rise in the river has also caused flooding in a number of Teesta basin towns, including Dikchu, Singtam, and Rangpo.

According to officials, parts of National Highway-10, the primary route connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country, have eroded as a result of flooding. They also mentioned that the Teesta River, which runs through North Bengal and Bangladesh, has a flood warning in effect.

Three of the bodies that were found among the deceased washed ashore in north Bengal, and the other five were found in the Golitar and Singtam regions.