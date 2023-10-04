Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate in betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to actor Ranbir Kapoor, scheduled for questioning on Friday regarding a money laundering case linked to the Mahadev betting application in Chhattisgarh. According to officials, Kapoor is alleged to have received funds from the app’s promoters in exchange for performing at one of the promoter’s weddings. Kapoor has been directed to appear at the Raipur office of the ED on October 6. This case has cast a shadow on around 14-15 other celebrities and actors, who are expected to be summoned by the ED soon.

The company in question, led by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was operating out of Dubai. Allegations suggest that they used the online book betting application to recruit new users, generate user IDs, and engage in money laundering through a complex network of undisclosed bank accounts.

The ED’s investigation has uncovered that the Mahadev Online Book App operates from a central head office in the UAE, with a business model involving franchising “Panel/Branches” to associates, sharing profits on a 70-30 ratio. To funnel the betting proceeds into offshore accounts, large-scale hawala operations are employed. Furthermore, substantial cash spending occurs within India for the advertising of betting websites in an attempt to attract new users and panel seekers.

The company’s promoters have roots in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and the Mahadev online book betting application is implicated as an overarching syndicate facilitating the operation of illegal betting websites.