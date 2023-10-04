Three Filipino fishermen dies after an ‘unidentified commercial vessel’ struck their fishing boat in South China Sea

Three Filipino fishermen lost their lives after an “unidentified commercial vessel” reportedly collided with their fishing boat in the South China Sea, as stated by the Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday.

The maritime incident took place near the Scarborough Shoal on Monday, escalating tensions in the disputed South China Sea region, according to CNN. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact nature of the vessel that struck the Philippine fishing boat FFB Dearyn but believe it to be “foreign.”

By Tuesday morning, eleven survivors of the collision had reached land, bringing with them the bodies of their deceased crewmates to Pangasinan province in northern Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines. The boat’s captain was among the three fishermen who tragically lost their lives in the collision.

In a statement posted on X, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared that the Coast Guard is “retracing its steps and inspecting all monitored vessels in the area as part of its ongoing investigation.”

“We assure the victims, their families, and everyone that we will exert every effort to hold accountable those responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident,” Marcos added.

The South China Sea, covering 1.3 million square miles, plays a vital role in international trade, with approximately one-third of global shipping worth trillions of dollars passing through the region each year. This means that large container ships and oil tankers frequently traverse these waters. It also contains rich fishing grounds that provide a livelihood for fishermen using smaller vessels.

However, this region, surrounded by China and other Southeast Asian nations, is a flashpoint for maritime disputes. Several governments assert ownership over various parts of the sea. Beijing, in particular, claims dominance over most of the area, contrary to international court rulings.

Over the past two decades, China has occupied numerous remote atolls and reefs far from its mainland across the South China Sea, constructing various installations, including runways and ports.

The Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc, is a small but strategically significant reef claimed by both the Philippines and China. It is located 130 miles (200 kilometers) west of Luzon and has been a longstanding source of tension between Manila and Beijing.

Collisions between Philippine vessels and small wooden fishing boats and much larger Chinese Coast Guard ships have become increasingly frequent in the area. Manila refers to these larger ships as “maritime militia” fishing vessels.