Thrissur Girl’s One-Minute Stint in ‘Kannur Squad’ Creates Major Buzz!

The action-packed film ‘Kannur Squad’ is not only making waves at the box office but is also garnering praise for its meticulously choreographed action sequences. One actor, Catherine Maria, who had only a brief one-minute appearance in the film, is causing a stir on social media due to her short yet powerful jump-action scene.

In preparation for the movie, the filmmakers held auditions for young women skilled in martial arts to participate in an extensive encounter scene set in the fictional Tikri village in Uttar Pradesh. Catherine, who had a background as a silver medalist in Judo at the state level and had been a part of the Kabadi national team, decided to audition. She shared, “When I saw the audition call, I decided to apply since I was a silver medalist at the Judo championship held at the state level. I was also part of the Kabadi national team.”

Catherine’s action sequence was executed in just two takes, without the use of ropes. She described her challenging jump-action move, saying, “I was supposed to make a huge leap after jumping on another person’s back to hit Mammootty sir’s character George Martin. This was done without any ropes. There was a small risk involved. After I got up after performing the scene, Mammootty sir gave me a shake-hand appreciating my jump. He then enquired in English if I was fine. Sir thought I was from North India since the make-up artist had completely transformed me into a villager from Uttar Pradesh. I replied in Malayalam. He was surprised to know that I was a Malayali,” Catherine recalled with a laugh.

During her interaction with the superstar, Mammootty, he inquired if she had any dialogues in the film. Catherine replied, ‘I told him I was there only to perform that one scene,” feeling honored to work alongside him. She shared, “I was also elated to know that I had a scene with him. Initially, I was told I would be involved in a combat with Rony David or Azeez ikka who played the other cops in the film.”

Catherine, who had previously portrayed a role in the movie ‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ as Sanusha’s friend, now plays a villager who has a confrontation with the Kannur Squad in Tikri village. The film, released last week, centers around a group of police officers traveling across the country to apprehend a murder suspect.