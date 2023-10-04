UK Faces Looming Housing Crisis for Incoming Students

International students studying in the UK are grappling with a severe housing crisis, as they contend with soaring rents and the unaffordability of university accommodations. These students, hailing from countries such as India and Bangladesh, find it exceptionally challenging to secure affordable housing in cities like London due to the lack of requisite references and payslips. The BBC reported their struggles.

One student, Nazmush Shahadat, who came to London from Bangladesh to pursue law, found himself in dire circumstances. Unable to afford university housing, he ended up sharing a cramped two-bedroom flat with 20 other men. He recounted, “I never expected to live in a place like that – I still have my scars. The first couple of months, I couldn’t video call my family because I didn’t want them to see how I am living – that’s sad.”

Shahadat’s living situation was marked by overcrowded bunk beds, transient shift workers, and persistent bedbug infestations, making sleep nearly impossible. With rents in the UK rising by more than eight percent overall compared to the previous year, according to a survey by Cushman & Wakefield, many international students are struggling to find affordable accommodations.

The survey also revealed that fewer than one in 10 beds in major university cities are now affordable for students receiving maintenance loans and grants. Despite these challenges, the UK remains a popular destination for international students, with over 679,970 pursuing degrees in the country, including a substantial Indian student community.

Rashavh Kaushik, an Indian student studying law, shared a bedroom with another student, having to pay £16,000 upfront and secure a guarantor for the arrangement. He described the situation as costly. Nehaal Bajwa from the National Union of Students (NUS) emphasized that universities are recruiting more international students due to higher fees, resulting in rapid expansion that local housing infrastructure struggles to accommodate.

The NUS has been advocating for rent controls for students, recognizing the financial vulnerability of international students. Bajwa explained, “You’re kind of open to exploitation because you don’t know your rights… Homelessness is a real threat.”

Landlords often demand overseas students to pay six months’ rent upfront or provide a UK-based guarantor with an income of £84,000, as reported by Open Democracy. Universities UK acknowledged the housing pressure in the UK and stated that universities are working to alleviate this issue.

Private sector rents have surged to over £7,600 annually outside London, consuming 77 percent of the maximum student maintenance loan allowance, according to The Guardian. Universities UK advised students to organize housing before traveling to the UK and to contact their university accommodation team promptly if facing difficulties.