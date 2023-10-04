WHO reports zero Nipah virus cases found since September 15th

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been no new cases of the deadly Nipah virus reported in India’s southern state of Kerala since September 15. This marks the sixth outbreak of the virus in India since 2001, and it is particularly concerning due to its high mortality rate of 70%. In this year’s outbreak, two out of the six individuals who were infected lost their lives within a few days in September, prompting urgent efforts by the state government to contain its spread.

The infected individuals were all males aged between nine and 45 years, and their cases were concentrated within Kerala’s Kozhikode district, as reported by the WHO, citing information from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Notably, Nipah is a virus for which there is currently no vaccine available. It primarily spreads through contact with infected animals, such as bats and pigs.

