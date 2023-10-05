Australian coins to soon have the image of King Charles III

The dawn of a new era has arrived, as the official representation of King Charles III will grace the face of British coins upon his ascension to the throne, a confirmation made by Britain’s Royal Mint on Friday, September 30th.

The Royal Mint has announced that the likeness of the king will make its appearance on both circulating coins and commemorative pieces in the upcoming months.

This unique effigy was crafted by British sculptor Martin Jennings, who proudly mentioned that he had the king’s personal endorsement for his creation. Jennings revealed that he used a photograph of the king as the model for his portrait.

The very first coins to feature King Charles III’s image will be the special £5 and 50 pence pieces, commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The reverse side of the commemorative coin will feature two new portraits of the Queen.

Jennings went on to explain that these coins are the smallest he has ever produced, and the idea that people will hold them for generations fills him with awe and appreciation.

The effigy is inscribed in Latin with the words “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith,” as per royal tradition. It follows the custom of royal portraits facing to the left, in contrast to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Mint has been responsible for producing coins featuring the images of the royal family since the time of Alfred the Great. Kevin Clancy, the director of the Royal Mint, noted that Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on more coins than any other monarch. At present, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation in the UK bearing her likeness, allowing for a gradual transition with minimal disruption and expense.