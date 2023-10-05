Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat based in Qatar won the grand prize of Dh15 million during Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 256 held in Abu Dhabi. Mujeeb Thekke Mattieri hailing from Kerala won the fortune with ticket number 098801 bought on September 27. He will share the fortune with his 12 friends.

During the live draw, 9 winners of British, Indian and Sri Lankan nationalities were also announced, each of them taking home different cash prizes amounting to a total of Dh500,000.

Sharon Francisco Cabello, a Filipina expat, has got lucky for the second time with Big Ticket’s Dream Car draw. Cabello won Jeep Rubicon with her ticket number 013280, bought for Dh150. She also won a BMW in August.

Anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dh20 million on November 3. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the daily electronic draw on the following day after their purchase, giving one lucky customer a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar every day. Tickets can be purchased online through the official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.