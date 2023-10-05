Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged lower in Kerala today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,920, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. This is the lowest price of gold recorded this month. Yesterday, price of yellow metal remained unchanged. In the last five days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 760 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 56,860 per 10 gram, up by Rs 139, or 0.35%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 67,399 per kg, lower by Rs 514 or 0.77%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,823.79 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,838.20. Price of spot silver gained 0.5% to $21.07 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.1% to $867.20, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,171.68.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.5% to 869.31 tonnes on Wednesday.