Delhi Police requests further questioning of journalist Abhisar Sharma in NewsClick case

On Thursday, journalist Abhisar Sharma was summoned by the Delhi Police for another round of questioning, regarding a case filed under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This case pertains to allegations that the NewsClick portal had received financial support for disseminating pro-China propaganda.

According to official sources, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police deemed it necessary to continue their inquiry with Abhisar Sharma in connection with this UAPA case. This was not the first time Sharma had faced questioning; he was initially interrogated in the Special Cell’s office on Tuesday.

The broader context of this investigation involves the arrest of NewsClick’s founder and editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, along with the head of the human resources department, Amit Chakravarty, on Tuesday. These arrests followed a series of interrogations of several journalists as part of the ongoing investigation into the allegations related to pro-China propaganda.

The case underscores the significant scrutiny that NewsClick and its personnel are currently facing due to the allegations surrounding their funding and content dissemination. The involvement of the UAPA, a law known for its stringent provisions concerning acts of terrorism and unlawful activities, has added complexity and gravity to the situation.