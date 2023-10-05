Dubai Safari Park announces opening date of new season

Dubai: The Dubai Safari Park has announced opening dates for its new season. The popular tourist attraction will be welcoming visitors from October 5. Bookings to the attraction are now open on its website.

The 119-hectare park is home to 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds, and amphibians and invertebrates. The park remains shut during peak summer. Overseen by the Dubai Municipality, the park attracted more than half a million visitors last year.

The park has five sections: African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village and the Valley. Ticket options include a day pass and a safari journey, with rates ranging between Dh50 and Dh110 per adult.