Follow these simple tips to improve sexual satisfaction

A healthy and happier sexual life is basis of a long standing relationship. A healthy sexual life is that in which minds and bodies of the partners become one. It is mandatory for having a good relationship and also improves mental and physical health.

A committed, intimate, and loving romantic relationship may enhance sexual desire and pleasure. Several research studies has found that feelings of intimacy predict sexual desires only an hour or two later.

Sexual pleasure and satisfaction may be enhanced in particular by responsiveness. Being responsive means:

Expressing curiosity and interest

Communicating an accurate understanding of the partner’s needs and desires

Providing effective and sensitive care

Speaking freely can significantly improve sexual experiences. Communication that focuses on feelings, not blame, can help partners to address relationship challenges. Some people also benefit from relationship or sex therapy.