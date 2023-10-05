Gold Found Hidden in Kozhikode Native’s Juicer at Karipur Airport

A passenger attempting to smuggle gold under a juice extractor was apprehended at Karipur Airport on Wednesday. Authorities from the Air Intelligence and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) discovered 1,399.40 grams of gold concealed by Muhammed Rayees, a 28-year-old native of Kozhikode. The suspicious weight of the juice extractor in his checked bag prompted DRI officers to investigate further, leading to the discovery of gold concealed in a cylinder form.

In a separate incident, Ameer Padayankandi, a 40-year-old native of Malappuram, was arrested with 1,070.24 grams of gold hidden inside four capsules concealed within his rectum. In total, Karipur Airport witnessed the seizure of 2,469.64 grams of gold on that day. “Such attempts to smuggle gold are a serious violation of our customs regulations,” stated an official from the DRI.