Hernandez’s Brilliance Secures Bengaluru’s Close Victory in ISL

In a thrilling Indian Super League encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Javi Hernandez etched his name in the headlines with a stunning bicycle kick that secured a 2-1 victory for Bengaluru over East Bengal.

The opening act belonged to Naorem Mahesh Singh, who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a sublime display of skill. Nanda Kumar orchestrated the play, delivering an exquisite through ball that Mahesh controlled masterfully before slotting it past Bengaluru’s defense and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

However, the pendulum swung quickly as Sunil Chhetri was brought down inside the penalty area just four minutes later. Chhetri, as reliable as ever, calmly converted the spot-kick, leveling the score at 1-1.

The second half witnessed a continued display of attacking prowess from East Bengal, with Mahesh and Nanda combining brilliantly. Yet, a golden opportunity went begging as Nanda couldn’t keep his shot on target, sending it soaring above the crossbar.

The defining moment of the match arrived in the 72nd minute when Javi Hernandez orchestrated a piece of footballing artistry. Young forward Rohit Danu played a crucial role, heading the ball to Hernandez, who, with audacious skill, chipped the ball up and executed a spectacular bicycle kick to find the back of the net. The stadium erupted in joy as Hernandez’s goal sealed the deal for Bengaluru.

Simon Grayson’s astute in-game management ensured that East Bengal FC couldn’t mount a comeback, preserving Bengaluru’s hard-fought victory.