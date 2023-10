ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Full list of matches, dates, timings and venues

Mumbai: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from today, October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions England and last edition runners-up New Zealand will be facing each other in the opening game. Meanwhile, hosts India will play their first game on October 8. India will face Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The India vs Pakistan clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played across 10 venues: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MCA International Stadium in Pune and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Here is the Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule:

Match 1 – England vs New Zealand – 5 October – 2:00 PM – Ahmedabad

Match 2 – Pakistan vs Netherlands – 6 October – 2:00 PM – Hyderabad

Match 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 7 October – 10:30 AM – Dharamshala

Match 4 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – 7 October – 2:00 PM – Delhi

Match 5 – India vs Australia – 8 October – 2:00 PM – Chennai

Match 6 – New Zealand vs Netherlands – 9 October – 2:00 PM – Hyderabad

Match 7 – England vs Bangladesh – 10 October – 10:30 AM – Dharamshala

Match 8 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 10 October – 2:00 PM – Hyderabad

Match 9 – India vs Afghanistan – 11 October – 2:00 PM – Delhi

Match 10 – Australia vs South Africa – 12 October – 2:00 PM – Lucknow

Match 11 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh – 13 October – 2:00 PM – Chennai

Match 12 – India vs Pakistan – 14 October – 2:00 PM – Ahmedabad

Match 13 – England vs Afghanistan – 15 October – 2:00 PM – Delhi

Match 14 – Australia vs Sri Lanka – 16 October – 2:00 PM – Lucknow

Match 15 – South Africa vs Netherlands – 17 October – 2:00 PM – Dharamshala

Match 16 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 18 October – 2:00 PM – Chennai

Match 17 – India vs Bangladesh – 19 October – 2:00 PM – Pune

Match 18 – Australia vs Pakistan – 20 October – 2:00 PM – Bengaluru

Match 19 – Netherlands vs Sri Lanka – 21 October – 10:30 AM – Lucknow

Match 20 – England vs South Africa – 21 October – 2:00 PM – Mumbai

Match 21 – India vs New Zealand – 22 October – 2:00 PM – Dharamshala

Match 22 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan – 23 October – 2:00 PM – Chennai

Match 23 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 24 October – 2:00 PM – Mumbai

Match 24 – Australia vs Netherlands – 25 October – 2:00 PM – Delhi

Match 25 – England vs Sri Lanka – 26 October – 2:00 PM – Bengaluru

Match 26 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 27 October – 2:00 PM – Chennai

Match 27 – Australia vs New Zealand – 28 October – 10:30 AM – Dharamshala

Match 28 – Netherlands vs Bangladesh – 28 October – 2:00 PM – Kolkata

Match 29 – India vs England – 29 October – 2:00 PM – Lucknow

Match 30 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – 30 October – 2:00 PM – Pune

Match 31 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 31 October – 2:00 PM – Kolkata

Match 32 – New Zealand vs South Africa – 1 November – 2:00 PM – Pune

Match 33 – India vs Sri Lanka – 2 November – 2:00 PM – Mumbai

Match 34 – Netherlands vs Afghanistan – 3 November – 2:00 PM – Lucknow

Match 35 – New Zealand vs Pakistan – 4 November – 10:30 AM – Bengaluru

Match 36 – England vs Australia – 4 November – 2:00 PM – Ahmedabad

Match 37 – India vs South Africa – 5 November – 2:00 PM – Kolkata

Match 38 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 6 November – 2:00 PM – Delhi

Match 39 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 7 November – 2:00 PM – Mumbai

Match 40 – England vs Netherlands – 8 November – 2:00 PM – Pune

Match 41 – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – 9 November – 2:00 PM – Bengaluru

Match 42 – South Africa vs Afghanistan – 10 November – 2:00 PM – Ahmedabad

Match 43 – Australia vs Bangladesh – 11 November – 10:30 AM – Pune

Match 44 – England vs Pakistan – 11 November – 2:00 PM – Kolkata

Match 45 – India vs Netherlands – 12 November – 2:00 PM – Bengaluru

Match 46 – Semi-final 1 – 15 November – 2:00 PM – Mumbai

Match 47 – Semi-final 2 – 16 November – 2:00 PM – Kolkata

Match 48 – Final – 19 November – 2:00 PM – Ahmedabad