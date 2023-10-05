Kerala’s Vande Bharat Express Welcomes ‘Lady Superstars’

A recent viral video showcased two professional women, impeccably dressed in their executive attire, reporting for duty on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express. These two remarkable individuals, Dayana Clinton and Shijina Rajan, have become emblematic figures in the transformation of Kerala’s railway infrastructure.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Dayana and Shijina serve as Deputy Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) on the Vande Bharat Express, a position they have held for 15 years. Their journey on this exceptional train began on April 20, marking an exciting new chapter. With each responsible for four coaches on the 16-car, fully air-conditioned train, they provide passengers with world-class service.

In an exclusive conversation with Manorama Online, Dayana expressed her enthusiasm for her role, describing Vande Bharat as an “enhanced, safe, and seamless travel experience” where passengers often view TTEs as extended family, especially when reseating families who are separated.

Shijina, a distinguished volleyball player and the first female railway employee to reach Everest Base Camp, finds joy in meeting new people daily and embracing her passion for travel in her job.

While the experience aboard Vande Bharat is generally positive, challenges do arise. One such incident involved a power failure that stalled the train for nearly two-and-a-half hours at Kannur. Quick thinking and coordination with passengers ensured minimal disruption, with special halts arranged to accommodate travelers heading to airports. This illustrates the dedication of the railway staff in upholding passenger satisfaction.

On a more somber note, incidents of stone pelting have also occurred during Vande Bharat journeys, highlighting the need for vigilance and passenger safety measures.

Addressing recent misconceptions, the railway staff clarifies that boarding Vande Bharat Express without tickets is not permissible, and fines are imposed according to railway rules. The video circulating on social media with misleading information is incorrect. The current reservation system remains in place, and tickets can be purchased up to five minutes before the train’s arrival at select stations.

In conclusion, Dayana and Shijina, along with their colleagues, play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation and passenger satisfaction aboard Kerala’s Vande Bharat Express. Their dedication, coupled with railway rules and policies, ensures that the journey is both safe and enjoyable for all passengers.