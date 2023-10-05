Keralite Prannoy Ends India’s Asian Games Badminton Drought; Sindhu Suffers Defeat

Keralite shuttler H S Prannoy made history at the Asian Games, ending India’s 41-year-long wait for a men’s singles medal. In an electrifying match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Zia, ranked seventh in the world, Prannoy secured victory with a scoreline of 21-16, 21-23, 22-20. This thrilling win not only propelled him into the semifinals but also guaranteed India a bronze medal. Prannoy’s remarkable comeback in the first game, along with his resilience in the second and third games, marked a defining moment for Indian badminton. His absence in the team event final due to back pain made this achievement even more remarkable. The last Indian man to claim a singles medal at the Asian Games was Syed Modi back in 1982.

On a different note, two-time Olympic medalist P V Sindhu faced disappointment in the women’s singles quarterfinals. She was up against China’s He Bingjiao, currently ranked fifth in the world. Sindhu, ranked 15th at the time, struggled throughout the match, ultimately losing 16-21, 12-21 in just 47 minutes. This defeat was a stark contrast to her victory over Bingjiao at the Tokyo Olympics, where she had clinched the bronze medal. Unfortunately, Sindhu couldn’t replicate that success on this occasion, missing the opportunity to improve on her previous Asian Games medals of bronze and silver from 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta. The match highlighted her difficulties in court coverage, while Bingjiao’s precise placements and powerful smashes sealed Sindhu’s fate. Despite a brief fightback in the second game, Bingjiao dominated and secured a swift victory, ending Sindhu’s Asian Games journey.