Prannoy secures Asian Games medal, while Sindhu exits in quarters

HS Prannoy exhibited remarkable determination as he fought his way into the Asian Games men’s singles semifinal, securing India’s position in the badminton medal race. However, PV Sindhu’s journey came to an end in the women’s singles quarterfinals.

Despite battling a back injury, the world’s seventh-ranked Prannoy delivered a thrilling performance against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, ranked 16th. Prannoy clinched the quarterfinal match in a grueling 78-minute contest, with a scoreline of 21-16, 21-23, 22-20. This achievement marks the first men’s singles medal for India at the Asian Games since Syed Modi’s bronze in the 1982 edition held in New Delhi. Prannoy’s victory was defined by his tenacity, saving two match points in the deciding game with powerful smashes and clever deceptions.

However, in contrast, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu faced disappointment in her quarterfinal match against China’s He Bingjiao. Currently ranked 15th in the world, Sindhu struggled against the fifth-ranked Bingjiao, losing 16-21, 12-21 in just 47 minutes, leading to her exit from the competition. Notably, Sindhu had previously defeated Bingjiao in straight games to secure the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but the Chinese player sought redemption on her home turf, denying Sindhu the opportunity to secure a third Asian Games medal.

Throughout the match, Sindhu faced challenges with her court coverage, as Bingjiao exploited the Indian’s vulnerabilities with precise placements and powerful smashes, clinching both games decisively. Sindhu’s hopes of adding to her Asian Games medal collection, which includes bronze and silver medals from the 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta editions, were thwarted in this encounter.